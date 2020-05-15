New Task Force Formed in Vanderburgh Co. to Combat COVID-19
A new task force has been formed in Vanderburgh County, called “the Vanderburgh County COVID-19 Resource and Awareness Task Force”.
The task force is comprised of many different local and statewide community leaders and public figures and led by the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Other members of the task force include:
- County Commissioners, Ben Shoulders and Cheryl Musgrave
- City Council members – Alex Burton, Ron Beane, Zach Heronemus and Ben Trockman
- local business owner and representative for IN Senator Mike Braun, Steve Hammer
- representatives from Deaconess Hospital and St. Vincent
- Cliff Weaver, EMA Director
- Chris Roe, Vanderburgh County Deputy Sheriff
- Kathryn Martin, Knight Township Trustee
- Stephanie Terry, County Council
- Mariama Wilson, Pigeon Township
The Vanderburgh County COVID-19 Resource and Awareness Task Force will be responsible for many tasks including providing additional masks and education for the usage of masks, as well as PPE material.
Information, awareness, testing and data will also be a critical part of the mission within the newly formed task force.
The task force will meet weekly and will be focused on providing the necessary resources, information, data, and awareness related to the coronavirus within Vanderburgh County.
