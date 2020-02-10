New Summary Report Available on the School Report Card

The Kentucky Department of Education has released a new School Report Card school-level summary to provide parents, guardians and other stakeholders an at-a-glance view of how their schools are doing. The summary report can be used to start conversations within your community. It highlights key areas and references the online card for additional details.

The information available on the new summary report may include (based upon the grades available in the school):

Whether students are meeting or exceeding expectations in reading, mathematics, science, social studies, and writing;

Graduation rate;

College/workforce readiness;

General information about the school;

Spending per student; and

Percentage of student scoring at the lowest levels in reading and mathematics.

This summary is for traditional schools only. Schools with multiple grade levels – elementary, middle and high – will have more than one summary. A new “Download Summary Report” option is available to the left of the compare option on the school-level report card. Visitors are given the option of downloading a .pdf file or viewing an accessible summary through the web browser.

Click here to reach the school-level summary and search for your school.

Courtesy of the Kentucky Department of Education

