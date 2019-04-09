New Streaming Releases

I warned you that Netflix and Hulu were set to drop an avalanche of content, this month…

If you’ve found yourself in a show-hole, here’s what will drop to the streaming services tomorrow.

Netflix releases the entire 7th season of “New Girl”…

The quirky comedy that follows a group of friends as they try to find their respective places in the world.

The loft crew is three years older when season 7 begins, bringing about (mostly) good changes for this final season.





The Netflix original interactive series, “You vs. Wild”, also drops tomorrow!

Viewers join survival expert Bear Grylls on exciting adventures all over the world.

Oh, this is a bad situation here! Do I go up and face a mountain lion, or do I take my chances with the abyss?

In this groundbreaking interactive, and family-friendly adventure series, you make all the decisions…and whether or not Bear succeeds or fails is totally up to you.

Viewers decide what Bear Grylls eats, encounters, and experiences.

I’ve been planning our retirement for the last 35 years.

On the eve of retirement a middle class, judgmental snob discovers her husband has been having an affair with her best friend and is forced into exile with her bohemian sister who lives on an impoverished inner-city council estate.

Rotten Tomatoes rates “Finding Your Feet” a 65% and says, “Finding Your Feet wears its heart on its sleeve, elevating undemanding material with a feel-good romance and sweet performances from its over-qualified cast”.

Finding Your Feet is available on Hulu now.

Happy streaming!

