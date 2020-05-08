New Strategy Aims to Increase Testing in Long-Term Care Facilities

A new strategy aims to increase testing in Kentucky’s long-term care facilities, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.

The plan was made possible through a new partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Norton Healthcare, local health departments, and management leaders.

The plan calls for testing residents and staff in all 286 nursing facilities in the commonwealth. The order in which facilities will be tested will be based on eight key metrics.

Facilities will have guidance for pre-planning, testing, post-testing, and follow-up. Norton Healthcare’s helpline will be available 24 hours a day for all facilities.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a new partnership with First Care Clinics and Bluewater Diagnostics Laboratory that will help Kentuckians get tested for COVID-19 at no cost before they go back to work, even if they do not have health insurance.

