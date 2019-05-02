New on the Small and Silver Screens

Netflix and Hulu dropped a truckload of content this week with more on the horizon, and new movies hit theaters…here’s what’s new and coming soon to the small and silver screen.

Yesterday, Netflix dropped Jim Henson’s 1982 cult classic “The Dark Crystal”.

Although the movie didn’t do well in its’ original year, Henson has said several times that this was his favorite project.

On another planet in the distant past, the dark crystal follows a gelfling who embarks on a quest to find the missing shard of a magical crystal, and so restore order to his world.





This all Muppet fantasy features a sweeping score, stunning landscapes, and is set to be part of a Netflix series now in production, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance”.

This isn’t a colony, it’s a death camp.

“Colony”, season 3 drops to Netflix today.

The third season of Colony begins six months after the Bowmans escape from the Los Angeles bloc as Will and Katie struggle to rebuild their family in the world beyond the walls.

Critics say the show isn’t exactly dense with hope, but is filled with great ideas that make it challenging television.

Like history?

Like when people get drunk and try to tell it?

Then good news!

Hulu drops Drunk History season 6, Saturday.

Expect hilarious re-tellings, mostly accurate, like how Mary Shelley wrote Frankenstein, Edie Windsor toppling the Defense of Marriage Act, and how Bessie Coleman becomes the first female aviator in American history.

Opening tomorrow in theaters, “Long Shot” starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen.

Fred Flarsky, an unemployed journalist, tries to pursue his childhood crush who is now one of the most powerful women on the planet.

Pretty good reviews despite its’ rom-com status.

Rotten Tomatoes rates it an 87%.

That’s what’s new and next on your small and silver screen.

Don’t forget the popcorn!

