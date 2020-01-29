New on the Small and Silver Screens This Weekend

It’s a great weekend on streaming services — and at the movies — for my fellow binge-watchers.

If you missed it, and I don’t know how you could, season 3 of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is already available on Netflix, and on Friday, the highly anticipated season 6 of Bojack Horseman will drop.

Once a celebrity TV dad, his life has degenerated into crazy parties, broken friendships and depression.

The all-star cast, featuring Will Arnett, is back for what Netflix has said will be the final season.





Bojack fans know the character’s past will be inescapable over the final eight episodes…and while we’re sad to see the show end, it has been confirmed that Margot Martindale will make a final appearance as Hollywood’s favorite (and most dangerous) character actress.

Also new to Netflix, season 2 of “I am a Killer” and the Netflix original, “Ragnarok”.

Hulu is dropping movie after movie, so you can binge fun titles like…

Spider Man: Far From Home, Grandma and The Aviator…but for those of you not done with Christmas?

Better get that fix with flicks like An Accidental Christmas, Chasing Christmas, Crazy for Christmas, Home by Christmas and Home for the Holidays expiring Friday.

In theaters beginning Friday, find the highly anticipated film, “The Traitor”, the real life of story of the so called “boss of the two worlds”, and first mafia informant in 1980’s Sicily.

Also mystery thriller “The Rhythm Section”…a tale of a woman seeking revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

But what everyone’s talking about?

The terrifying reboot of a beloved children’s fairytale, “Gretel and Hansel” arrives in theaters Friday.

A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

Critics are eating this re-telling of the classic tale up, saying things like, a “bold and horrifying vision of the classic tale”, and “director Oz Perkins puts a grimmer spin on the famous German fairy tale”.

I don’t like scary movies, but I’m so down to see this one.

That’s what you binge-watchers can expect this weekend…happy viewing!

