New on the Small and Silver Screens

It’s been a great few days for my fellow binge-watchers, with your streaming services dropping a ton of new content!

Just this week, Hulu uploaded the complete season 8 of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, the season 3 premiere of The Good Doctor, the season 17 premiere of The Voice, the season 6 premiere of Black-ish, the season 6 premiere of critically acclaimed FOX show, Empire…and the moment many of us have been waiting for…





The Conners have been picked up for a 2nd season, and despite the loss of creator Roseanne Barr, Americans are still very much invested in what’s happening with Darlene, Becky, Aunt Jackie and Dan.

Early reviewers say the first 2 episodes prove that The Conners has staying power, despite other nostalgia-based sitcoms like Will & Grace or Arrested Development getting the boot.

Netflix followed suit dropping a crazy amount of content today and tomorrow.

Like the 2nd season of Netflix Original Abstract: The Art of Design, season 3 of Glitch, season 2 of Explained, The Grandmaster drops tomorrow along with Bard of Blood, Dragons: Rescue Riders and season 4 of critic favorite Locked Up.

But if you can wait until Monday, Netflix will drop season 5 of FOX’s brutal reimagining of DC’s “Batman” — Gotham.

It’s the final battle for Gotham City, with the bridges out of the city destroyed, the American government reluctant to restore order, the police overwhelmed, citizens starving, and villains out of control– how will the GCPD cope?

That’s what you binge watchers have to look forward to this weekend, if your plans include popcorn and surround sound?

It’s a great weekend at the movie theaters, so if your plans include super-buttery popcorn, surround sound and being lost in a great story, I’ve got you.

Y’all know how much I love all things Sasquatch and Yeti, so I’m stoked for Abominable, an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes.





After discovering a Yeti on the roof of her apartment building, teenage Yi and her two friends embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family.

But to do so, they must stay one step ahead of a wealthy financier and a determined zoologist who want to capture the beast for their own gain.

Believe it or not, Rotten Tomatoes rates Abominable at an 82%, saying, “…working with admittedly familiar ingredients, abominable offers audiences a beautifully animated and overall engaging adventure that the whole family can enjoy”.

For fans of the legendary Judy Garland —

Starring Renee Zellweger, it’s winter 1968 and showbiz legend Judy Garland arrives in swinging London to perform a five-week sold-out run at the “Talk of the Town”.

Roger Ebert’s website says, “…it’s less the portrait of the glamorous Judy Garland we’ve put on a pedestal, forever young and singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow or The Trolley Song, and more the wounded figure still unsure if she could perform again the next night.

In theaters now — for those of you who missed out —

Downton Abbey The Movie, the continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century,

Ad Astra with Brad Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride who undertakes a mission across an unforgiving solar system to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

Rambo: Last Blood and “It” Chapter 2.

Don’t forget to get to the theater early, so you don’t miss the best part — the trailers!

