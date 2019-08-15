New on Small and Silver Screens

It’s a busy weekend here in the Tri-State, but if your plans include air conditioning, surround sound and some popcorn dripping with butter — or if you want to snuggle up with your small screen, here’s what’s opening in theaters, or dropping to your streaming services this weekend.

You can see this one today, if you’ve been playing the app then you’ve already gotten several sneak peeks–

“The Angry Birds Movie 2″…





Red, Chuck, Bomb and the rest of their feathered friends are surprised when an enemy pig suggests that they put aside their differences and unite to fight a common threat — aggressive birds from an island covered in ice are planning to use an elaborate weapon to destroy the fowl and swine way of life.

Critics are saying, “…it’s not terrible”, and that it’s even bird-tastic fun for the whole family,

And Rotten Tomatoes has given the feathered flick a 73% positive rating.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 stars Jason Sudekis, Bill Hader and Tiffany Haddish.

Just in time to keep the fin-filled fright of Shark Week alive, 47 Meters Down Uncaged will fill that primal predatory need for a horrific thrill ride!

Opening this weekend, the film follows the story of four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery terror as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping fear when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves.

The audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is sitting at 71%, and the few reviews that are out there basically agree that it provides plenty of scares, while not being all that deep…

Deep, get it?

New on Hulu this weekend, “Dogman”…the story of a timid dog groomer living in a poor suburb who sells cocaine on the side and stays out of trouble, while trying to deal with his unstable, violent acquaintance who is a menace to the whole neighborhood.

Fans of the movie say it’s “Breaking Bad” set in Italy.

Available on Netflix, The 100, Season 6.

After the game-changing season 5 finale, Clarke and the team make their way down to the new planet.

They are left wondering if this planet is suitable for life, and if the human race can finally live in peace.

Also new to Netflix this weekend?

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus and Mindhunter: Season 2.

That’s what’s new on your small and silver screens.

Happy binge watching!

