New on the Small and Silver Screens

It’s an exciting weekend for you binge watchers looking to stay indoors cuddled up to your screen…because not much new going on in theaters this week…unless you still haven’t seen The Lion King, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, or Spiderman: Far From Home…

But there is a new action film starring some of your favorite fighting men… “Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw”.





This latest installation of the franchise starring Jason Statham, Idris Elba, and Dwayne Johnson, is centered upon the unlikely alliance of lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw…formed when a genetically enhanced villain threatens the future of humanity.

The latest Fast and Furious promises heart pumping fight scenes combined with a little bit of that humor the franchise is known for…but don’t expect much in the way of the old formula of stealing and racing cars.

Washington Post says, “It hits that summer sweet spot between the silly and the satisfying”, while Variety calls it “gratuitously over-the-top”…not necessarily resounding endorsements, but critics don’t seem too disappointed in this 9th installment.

Hulu dropped a ton of content yesterday and Star Trek fans are in heaven…or should I say, space…the final frontier?

The streaming service added Star Trek 1-6, 8, 9, and Nemesis!

I don’t know where film number 7 went…but with 9 titles in the franchise now available, you’ll be screaming “KHAAAAN” along with William Shatner.

Also new on Hulu, all of the films in the supernatural horror franchise, Final Destination were released to the streaming service this week.

On to Netflix, who met Hulu tit for tat by dropping not one, but all five of the Rocky films!

This boxing franchise won its way into the hearts of millions upon its first release in 1976…and skyrocketed Sylvester Stallone to action hero super stardom.

Over forty years later, the rocky series is still going strong…

If you watched “Creed” a few years ago, now is your chance to brush up on all things Italian Stallion.

Also new on Hulu…Sex and the City: The Movie, The House Bunny, and a personal favorite…To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

If you haven’t seen Patrick Swayze or Wesley Snipes in a dress…your life is not complete yet.

And that’s what’s new on the small and silver screens…happy binging!

