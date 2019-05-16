New on the Small and Silver Screens

It’s a busy weekend coming up for your streaming services and the silver screen, with Netflix and Hulu dropping loads of content, and a highly anticipated super-assassin flick opening in theaters.

Let’s start with Hulu, who is releasing 2004’s “The Punisher”, tomorrow.

Starring Thomas Jane and John Travolta, The Punisher follows an undercover FBI agent who becomes a vigilante assassin and sets out to unleash his wrath upon the corrupt businessman who slaughtered his entire family.





And if you like that, you’ll love that the other Punisher movie, Punisher: War Zone is being released the same day!

Ex-Marine Frank Castle has spent the last five years as a vigilante known as The Punisher, who ruthlessly demolishes organized crime, but his vendetta starts an even bigger war.

Interestingly enough, while comic fans trolled the film, it was nominated twice for its’ stunt performances.

Netflix is dropping all originals tomorrow, including a new children’s show, “Chip & Potato”!

Lovable pug Chip starts Kindergarten, makes new friends and tries new things — with a little help from Potato, her secret mouse pal.

Believe it or not, the show is produced by Teletubbies’ own and DHX Media and Darrall Macqueen who says,

“…series arcs in preschool animation are simply not done; we want to prove they should be”.

Interesting.

Also available on Netflix tomorrow, Maria, Nailed It! Season 3, and White Gold Season 2.

What’s gonna get you excited for the movies tomorrow?

Here’s a hint.

The first film was a flop.

The second crushed.

Now there’s a third…what if I told you someone killed Keanu Reeves’ dog?

John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum is out tomorrow!

In this third installment of the adrenaline-fueled action franchise, skilled assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail.

Halle Berry co-stars.

The film has Rotten Tomatoes raving, giving it a 95%, and saying that the film, “reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand”.

And that’s what’s being released on the streaming and silver screens tomorrow.

What are you looking forward to watching?

