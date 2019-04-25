New on the Small and Big Screens

If your plans this weekend include overly buttered popcorn, a dimly lit room, and an escape from reality…here’s what’s new on the small and large screen.

New on Netflix today?

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version.

You overrate him I give you, he got guts, but in the brains department, he’s like a man who took a high dive in a low well.

There is speculation that this extended version will include a 4-minute overture, a 12-minute intermission, and about 6 minutes of 70mm never-before-seen footage like an exchange between John Ruth and Bob over a “half-plucked chicken”.

Also released today on Netflix, “The Ugly Truth”.





Abby Richter is a lovelorn TV producer who is hopelessly single.

The battle of the sexes heats up when her employers team her up with an opinionated TV celebrity who plans to put Abby through the wringer to prove his own theories about what makes men and women tick.

Stick to the script. When you hear my voice, do what I say.

Mixed reviews on this one, with some critics finding it “wildly funny”, and others like Rotten Tomatoes saying “The Ugly Truth” has a weak script with little charm or comedic payoff.

Hulu has released 2018’s “Don’t Go”…

Devastated by his daughter’s death in a terrible accident, Ben becomes convinced that he can bring her back through a recurring dream.

But is it just a dream?

Or is Ben losing his mind?

If I had died, wouldn’t you have tried to contact me? I’ve had the exact same dream twice about the day we built the sand castle.

This strange mind trip of a psychological thriller takes an unimaginable situation of loss and grief and attempts to use such despair to fuel something of a time-travel mystery.

Mixed reviews on this one too, with the New York Times calling it “subtle” and “admirable”, but Variety says it all adds up to a big “whatever”.

And get ready to have the chills…

All we can do is our best, and sometimes the best we can do is to start over.

After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins.

With the help of remaining allies, The Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe.

Critics’ consensus?

“Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying finale to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga.”

And its’ Rotten Tomatoes rating is sitting at 97%!

Avengers: Endgame opens worldwide in theaters today.

That’s what’s new and now on the small and big screens, be sure to leave for the theater early, so you don’t miss the trailers.

