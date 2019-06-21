New Senior Living Center to Open in Owensboro

The new Grace Senior Living Community is a senior facility coming to Owensboro and will offer living services to elders in the community.

Currently, Owensboro Health is finalizing the sale of several lots on Center and Hathaway Street, between Parrish Avenue and 14th Street.

Wabuck Development Company, the new owners, plan to construct affordable housing units for residents who are at least 55 years old.

The facility will consist of 42 to 48 units, daily living and healthcare services, recreational activities and programs that encourage empowerment, officials say.

A 5,000-square-foot adult daycare facility will also be located on the site.

The project was funded by Kentucky Housing Corporation.

