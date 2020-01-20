New Senate Bill Would Bring Tax Incentives to Indiana Filmmakers

Filmmakers could soon be calling the Hoosier state home.

Indiana lawmakers are close to hearing a bill that would bring tax incentives to the state for filmmakers. This has been tried before, but never in the Senate.

Under the bill, filmmakers would have to invest at least $500,000 into the creation of the film and spend at least half of that money in-state. They would then get tax breaks for using services and labor from local Hoosiers, potentially creating new Indiana jobs within the film industry.

“This is a jobs bill, so we are trying to create an industry and grow the infrastructure. More sound stages, more jobs for caterers and lighting folks, and equipment rental, and on and on,” lobbyist Tony Samuel said. “You’re also going to be working with Indiana’s colleges and universities, 19 of which have film schools, but 65% of those graduates leave the state.”

Samuel says a bill hearing in the Senate or the House could come before the end of January. He says this latest push is about educating legislators and showing them the studies that prove the bill will make vast revenue for the state.

“There are up to 38 states that offer an incentive, and Indiana is missing out on millions and millions of dollars worth of products,” Samuel said.

