New Security System Implemented in Two Kentucky Schools

School security is a major problem for districts all across the country.

Here in the Tri-State, two Kentucky schools are set for a new high-tech system as the concern for violence continues to grow.

Keeping a closer tab on who’s coming in and out of school is the new focus for staff at Madisonville N. Hopkins High School, and Hopkins County Central High School.

Those schools are taking their efforts into the 21st century with the Raptor Visitor Management System.

Set to start on Monday, the new security system will have three main parts. One for visitors, one for volunteers, and one in cases of emergency..

The system checks sex offender registries and the internal school databases to make sure those coming in check-in, and those leaving check-out.

Though the system is only being implemented in Madisonville N. Hopkins High School Hopkins County Central High School for now, parents say they’re eager to see the expansion of the program to new schools in the future.

Parents and those looking to visit should be prepared by Monday, as ID stickers and behind-the-scenes security comes online.

