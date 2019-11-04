New Section of Waterworks Road to Open This Week

A big change to an intersection in downtown Evansville is set to take place this week.

The new entrance for Waterworks Road off of Veterans Memorial Parkway is set to open later this week. The new intersection will have dedicated left turn lanes and a fully functional traffic signal.

This will close out the current entrance for Waterworks Road, as it will be used only for a temporary construction entrance and for access to the Water Filtration Plant, Levee Authority building, and Street Maintenance Department. The light at the current intersection will remain for motorists to enter and exit onto Shawnee Drive and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

About 1,400-feet of Waterworks Road was relocated where the new pump station is being built. The pump station is part of the $729-million Renew Evansville program with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility. Once finished the pump station will have a park-like setting, including a cascading water outfall into the Ohio River. It will also be part of the Pigeon Creek Greenway.

While set for later this week, the intersection change is weather pending.

