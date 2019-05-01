New Salem Circle Bridge Reopens to Public

A bridge in Nortonville, Kentucky is back to the public. Construction for the New Salem Circle Bridge has officially wrapped up allowing passage for drivers.

The bridge, which connects more than 100 homes, several businesses, a church, a cemetery, and the city water plant to U.S. 41, has been closed since December 2017 when cracks appeared in the bridge approaches and support structure.

The closure has required residents to take an extended detour and has limited emergency access to areas served by the bridge.

This is good news for residents, who have been forced to use a detour for months.

