New Restaurant Openings!

The Tri-State is packed with foodies.

And y’all are going to be stoked to hear that a bunch of new places have opened!

Bud’s Rockin’ Country Bar and Grill is open on Franklin Street.

If you couldn’t tell by the name, this is a country themed bar and restaurant featuring state-of-the-art dart boards, pool tables, cornhole and live weekend entertainment.





They have a pretty simple menu, with starters, soups, sandwiches, salads and steaks.

And they’re sitting at a 4.5 out of five on their Facebook reviews.

Royal Indian Cuisine opened a few weeks ago in Newburgh, and people online are raving about the portion size, the creativity, and the service.

They have a $10.99 buffet on Friday and Saturday, and also have daily specials.

And this is going to make some of my friends happy…they have several vegetarian options!

In Henderson, the Coyote Restaurant just opened.

The reviews have been mixed, but the food looks delicious…they offer fajitas, burritos and quesadillas, of course, along with vegetarian options.

They also have several $6.60 lunch options on the menu.

And as you saw, they have a lovely patio.

If you know of any new restaurants on the horizon, let us know about it on my 44News Facebook page.

Eat local!

