New Push to Take Down Confederate Statue

As the civil unrest continues, there is a push to remove confederate statues.

One of those statues, right here in the Tri-State.

A petition is circulating online to remove a confederate soldier statue in front of the Old Courthouse in Downtown Madisonville.

The statue was erected in 1908 and depicts a soldier overlooking the town.

But for some, the piece is unsettling.

“I’ve disliked the statue for a long time,” says Steve Cox, created online petition. “I look at it as a symbol of hate.”

Madisonville resident Steve Cox says he started the petition just days ago.

The petition, Cox says, was geared towards city officials.

“Personally I like it to be torn down,” says Cox. “I don’t care what happens to it. If that was sort of a compromise that would have to be made, that would have to be moved, that would be perfectly fine.”

“If we really want to make our communities better, we have to look at it for what it is, and if changes need to be made, we need to focus on those changes,” says Bill McReynolds, African-American Coalition of Hopkins County President.

Bill McReynolds is the President of the African-American coalition of Hopkins County.

He says he has met with local officials about the monument nearly a year ago.

“We weren’t trying to get the statue torn down or anything, we just ask that it be relocated,” says McReynolds. “It signifies a real dark past, you know oppression of black people for over a hundred years, and it’s just pretty sad for this to be the best town on earth, and to have a statue like that right in the heart of Downtown Madisonville, it’s hypocritical to say the least.”

McReynolds says he’s planning to organize a round-table discussion with local leaders and pastors about racial issues.

He hopes it will occur next week.

For Cox, he says he hopes leaders notice the petition and make a change.

“This is a separate issue that was born from my feelings in the last few years, more so in the last few months, especially with George Floyd happening,” says Cox.

44News reached out to the City Mayor and Judge Executive for comment. We have yet to hear back.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has more than 3,000 signatures.

It’s unclear how many of those signatures are people who live in Hopkins County or the state of Kentucky.

