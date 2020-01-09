New Program Available to Help Kentucky Teens to Quit Vaping

A new program in Kentucky is available to help teens to quit vaping.

“This is Quitting” is a program developed by Truth Initiative and is for teens between the age of 13 and 24. The program, though the Kentucky Department for Public Health, helps give recommendations on how to quit vaping. This comes after federal law increased the age of individuals to buy tobacco and vaping products to 21 years old.

According to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, more than 53 percent of Kentucky’s high schoolers have used an e-cigarette, compared to 30 percent who smoked a traditional cigarette.

Young people who are interested can text KENTUCKY to 88709 to enroll in the program. The program includes up to nine weeks of coaching to help kick the habit. This is Quitting will send out one support text per day until the person quits or at least 60 days after their “quit date.” The program will also send out four weeks of messages to help build skills and confidence to lead them to quit.

