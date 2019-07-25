New Program Aims to Close Achievement Gap for Black Male Students

Starting August 24th, the H.L Neblett Center will open an education academy aiming to close the achievement gap among Black American males in the Owensboro community.

The Western Academy, a collaborative effort with Owensboro Public Schools, will host classes for males in grades 3rd through 6th in the Owensboro Public Schools District. Each year, a grade level through 12th grade will be added to provide a long-term solution to closing the achievement gap.

According to the press release, 60 percent of Black Americans males in Owensboro perform well below grade level and Western Academy hopes to reduce that number.

“Statistics reinforce the theory that the school-to-prison pipeline begins in the third grade based on low test scores in reading and math,” said Olga McKissic, Executive Director of the H.L. Neblett Center. “Our hope is that Western Academy will bring major change in the abilities of African-American students to accomplish academic objectives and these efforts will have a long-term positive impact on not only our public schools but our community as a whole.”

The pilot program will officially begin on Saturday, August 24th at 6 p.m. at the H.L Neblett Center during a fundraising banquet.

For more information, please contact Olga McKissic, Executive Director of H.L. Neblett Center at 502-594-4891 or via email at hl801@msn.com.

