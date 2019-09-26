New Program Aims to Help Youth

A new program is set to launch next month in an effort to change young lives.

“We’ve had a lot of violence here in the city of Owensboro and we’re trying to figure out what can we do to make an impact on that with our boys,” says Olga McKissic, H.L. Neblett Community Center Executive Director.

On Thursday, H.L. Neblett staff gathered with parents like Barbara Bryant for one goal.

“Right now how other kids are, I don’t want him going the other way,” says Barbara Bryant, parent.

A new program, Western Academy, will be Owensboro’s newest program aiming to close the achievement gap for black male students between third and sixth grades.

“We want to address the younger age where we will help mold their minds and that they can be whoever they want to be,” says McKissic.

The idea for the program came after officials noticed a spike in crime last summer.

“Folks were being shot and people were afraid to walk outside and we started a prayer walk and a non-violence rally a year ago here in August,” says McKissic. “And at the time once it was over it’s like ‘okay where do we go from here?”

Officials say more than 60 percent of Owensboro’s black male students perform below their grade level.

Cities like Lexington and Louisville have similar programs, but officials say Western Academy will be the first of its kind in the Owensboro area. It will expand on its existing partnership between the community center and Owensboro Public Schools.

“Science, math, reading, the core classes and we’re also going to be teaching life skills,” says McKissic. “You know you need to know how to cook. You need to know how to do laundry.”

All in hopes of getting young men on the right path.

“I want him to experience life at a young age just as they said academically, get out and have experiences because I refuse to raise a black male that is scattered,” says Bryant. “I want him to know and already be experienced in what he wants to be and who he is.”

And not only will the academy lead to a positive, lasting impact in the community, but for the young men too.

“We want them to stay and have a positive footprint here, but know that there’s a big world out there,” says McKissic.

The program is set to begin October 19th with classes held Saturday mornings for two hours long.

Western Academy will run until the end of the school year and Friday is the last day to apply.

