New Program Aims to Help Kentucky Teens Quit Tobacco Products, Vaping

A new, free service called My Life, My Quit is now available for teens wanting to stop using e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, officials announced Monday.

Launched by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, My Life, My Quit employs quit coaches and provides a space for teens who want to stop using e-cigarettes or other tobacco products. Teens can text or call the toll-free My Life, My Quit number: 1-855-891-9989. They will then be connected to a quit coach who will provide, free, confidential, real-time support. Each teen can get five sessions of personalized support through live texting, phone, or online chat.

“We know how difficult it is for young people to find effective help quitting tobacco products, especially help that is tailored just for them,” said the Kentucky Department for Public Health’s Elizabeth Anderson-Hoagland. “But we also know that with help and support, young people can successfully quit tobacco, including vaping.”

For more information about the program visit My Life, My Quit. Learn more about Quit Now Kentucky’s free services like 1-800-QUIT-NOW by visiting QuitNowKentucky.com.

Additional information is available here.

Comments

comments