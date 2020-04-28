New Procedures Set for Annual Spring Cleanup in Henderson

New procedures have been put in place for the annual Spring Cleanup within Henderson. According to a press release, the new system was created to address safety concerns and project timeline changes brought about by the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Below is the press release explaining the new system:

The city will be divided for two different pickup time frames.

Residences north of Second Street should have their items out for pickup no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

Residences south of Second Street should have their items out for pickup no later than 7 a.m. on Monday, June 15.

Each area will require several days for collection, so please be patient if you don’t see the debris removed right away. There is no need to call the Public Works Department to request pickup; crews will be canvassing the entire city.

Crews will be collecting on your street or alley ONE TIME, which makes it extremely important for residents to put out items for pickup by the 7 a.m. deadline.

Tree limbs, broken furniture and other large items that you would normally take to the landfill will be picked up during each phase, free of charge.

As usual, things that CANNOT be picked up in this project include: Tires, batteries, oil, paint, air conditions and refrigerators.

Here are some other things that are different this year:

You are limited to the equivalent of one small pickup truck-size load of debris each for household junk and yard debris/brush and limbs.

Please do not mix junk with vegetative debris. The different types of materials will be ultimately deposited in different locations. If they are mixed, the city will be forced to send it all to the landfill, which costs taxpayers a lot more.

You should place your debris in the general area of your weekly trash collection, but please keep it away from fences, buildings, poles and other structures. Larger piles can also be placed at curbside on your street if your weekly trash collection is on an alley.

There is NO NEED to call Public Works to get your address put on a pickup list. City crews will go through the city street-by-street and alley-by-alley one time. Make sure you have your items available by either Monday, May 8 (if you live north of Second Street) or Monday, June 15 (if you live south of Second Street) and be patient while crews work their way to your area.

If you miss the Monday morning deadline or if you have more than a small pickup truck-size load, you can call Public Works to request pickup, but a cost will be associated with that special pickup. If you need to schedule that type of pickup, call Public Works at 270-831-1224. You can also call that number with questions.

Also at a cost, you can always dispose of items yourself. The landfill continues to be open during the pandemic. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

