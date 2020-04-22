CoronavirusKentucky
New Positive Coronavirus Cases Reported in Hopkins County; One Additional Death
Officials in Hopkins County on Wednesday, April 22, provided an update to the community on the current status of COVID-19 within the county.
As of April 22, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield announced four additional positive cases of the virus, bringing the total positive number of cases in Hopkins County to 161.
Judge-Executive Whitfield also announced a new coronavirus death within the county, bringing Hopkins County’s coronavirus death toll to 17.
Watch: Hopkins County April 22 COVID-19 Update
Previous Hopkins County COVID-19 Update (April 22):
