New Posey County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Named

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers appointed Georgianne Mastison as Chief Deputy Prosecutor

Mastison has previously served as Deputy Prosecutor in Warrick County, as well as Chief Deputy Prosecutor in Spencer County.

Mastison most recently owned and operated the firm of Mastison Law & Mediation in Newburgh with her husband, Josh Mastison.

“Georgianne brings a wealth of legal experience to Posey County,” commented Clowers. “She has a passion for a criminal prosecution, and I’m proud to welcome her to the Prosecutor’s Office. I have no doubt that Georgianne will be a great advocate for the people of Posey County, as well as a tremendous resource for local law enforcement.”

