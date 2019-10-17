New Poll Shows Bevin and Beshear Tied for Governor

The race for Kentucky’s governor is heating up. Earlier this week incumbent Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear went head to head. And with just three weeks until the election, the two are tied in the latest polls.

Early polling showed Beshear with an 8-percent lead on Gov. Bevin, but the latest poll shows Bevin pulling into tie his democratic challenger.

Statewide, 46 percent of likely voters now support Gov. Bevin and another 46 percent supporting Beshear.

Gov. Bevin’s resurgence could be attributed to President Donald Trump’s popularity in Kentucky and strong resistance to his impeachment among its voters. Statewide, 57 percent approve of Trump’s performance as president and 65 percent oppose efforts to impeach him from office.

But in a debate earlier this week Beshear pressed what his relationship with President Trump would be like if elected

“I’m always going to do what’s best for the citizens. I am going to be team Kentucky,” says Beshear.

It didn’t take long for sparks to fly at the debate as they covered a range of topics from the future of medical marijuana to Kentucky health care. Sparks turned to flames when the conversation turned to education.

“You must love public education so much you send your kids to private schools,” says Gov. Bevin.

“You are attacking my kids now,” says Beshear.

“No, I am not. I am just saying you are a fraud and last year when people decided to call in sick and call into schools within 24 hours,” says Gov. Bevin.

“Governor Bevin attacking my kids is no surprise. He has been attacking teachers all over Kentucky over the past four years. He has called them names. They are wonderful,” says Beshear.

The two candidates have been at each other’s throats for years ever since Bevin succeeded Beshear’s father

Beshear’s office has repeatedly sued the Bevin Administration and Bevin has sought to curtail some of Beshear’s powers.

But the two still have at least three more stops before election day.

