New Pedestrian Bridge Proposed

A long awaited project is finally kicking off in Evansville.

A new elevated pedestrian crossing was announced today for U.S. Highway 41.

But getting the project off the ground was a true community effort, especially for those going to school near the intersection.

Bosse high schoolers say, they know they might not see the impact of the new bridge themselves, but they’re happy to have helped make the roadways safer for incoming students.

“There’s a lot of near misses and almost terrible car accidents there almost every day. At some point you just need to do something about it.”

As a junior at Bosse–Reid Stevens has seen for himself the challenges for both drivers and pedestrians off Washington Avenue face.

“I’m an active driver. Most all high school kids are. There’s a convenience store right up there, so most of us go up there after school and get something. I will see a car not see a student walking and they’ll almost hit them. So there’s a lot of near misses,” Stevens explained.

The concern for both student and driver safety–now prompting a solution.

“What we have recommended is a crossing that would span US-41 just north of the intersection, and just north of Enlow field. The city has recommended an elevated crossing, yes.”

While the mayor says the proposed 5-million dollar pedestrian bridge–and new light schedules to increase walking time–comes after generations of advocacy, the efforts of the current generation have finally seen long awaited progress.

“The students have had a good voice. I think for us, it’s teaching them how to use that voice and in a manner that gets things done,” praised Bosse Principal Aaron Huff.

While many of the students know that they wont see the full impact of the safer roadway during their time in high school, they’re happy to leave a legacy for the next classes at Bosse.

“Some of the students here have younger siblings,” Stevens added. “Like I do, my sister’s a freshman. So this whole thing will go into effect one she’s an older upper classman. So I think we can just look back on it, and she can tell me. And me and my fellow upperclassmen can just tell each other, ‘Man, we had a part of something.'”

The project is slated for completion in 2023.

