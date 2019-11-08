New Nutrition Programs Starting at YMCA of Southwestern Indiana

The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is launching new nutrition programs at the YMCA Ascension St. Vincent location in downtown Evansville.

The programs include cooking classes in the new learning kitchen.

The YMCA is promoting the programing additions as part of Diabetes Awareness Month in November.

They will offer a 4-week program called Dining with Diabetes in partnership with Purdue Extension. It is a small group class with a registered dietician that teaches people ways to manage a diabetic diet. Lessons include understanding food labels, cooking healthy meals at home, and navigating restaurant menus.

The Y will also offer Healthy Weight and Your Child, a program to address childhood obesity. It is designed with the parent and child in mind and includes lessons on adopting healthy eating habits and creating an active lifestyle.

