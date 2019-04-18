New and Now in Theaters!

If you’ve been thinking of hitting up that dark theater for some too buttery popcorn, booming Dolby sound, and fantasy made real before your eyes?

Here’s what to expect when you hit the movies this weekend.

“Mia and the White Lion” landed in theaters yesterday.

This family friendly, heartwarming flick tells the story of 10 year old Mia…her life gets turned upside down when her family decides to leave their home in London to manage a lion farm in South Africa.

When a beautiful white lion, Charlie, is born, Mia develops a close attachment to the wild cub.

“Mia and the White Lion” offers a unique spin on the coming-of-age tale with stunning visuals.

In theaters today, “Breakthrough” – also PG- but maybe a little too dramatic for very little ones.

“Breakthrough” tells the true story of a 14 year old boy who drowns in a lake, and the faithful mother that never loses hope and continues to pray that her son be healed.

Please God, send your holy spirit to save my son.

It’s only sitting at a 4.5 out of 10 on IMDB, but most family and faith-based critics seem to like it.

Dropping tomorrow for all you horror fans…

In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night — and the children.

Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm…

Duh-duh-duh!

Rolling Stone magazine’s review of “The Curse of La Llorona” was not very complimentary, but Variety called it “a rock-the-house scare fest” for those who “really want to savor the shared experience of screaming”.





“Penguins” arrived in theaters yesterday.

This is a coming-of-age story about a penguin named Steve who joins millions of fellow males in the icy Antarctic spring on a quest to build a suitable nest, find a life partner and start a family.

Lucky for him, he’s met his match…but when his other half leaves him alone with the kids, he discovers that being a father is more than he bargained for.

The reviews are all over the place, but Variety says, “Instead of bombarding the audience with heavy scientific terminology, it lets a poignant narrative unspool – one with a hugely entertaining underdog hero’s journey”

And plus it looks super cute!

Released earlier this week, “Missing Link”…

Mr. Link is an 8 foot tall, 630 pound giant covered in fur.

He recruits the greatest adventurer of all time, Sir Lionel Frost, to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La the cousins whom we know as the Yetis.

The film stars Hugh Jackman and Zach Galifianakis and uses the same director as ‘Corpse Bride’, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’, and ‘Paranorman’.

Newly released this week, “After”, a film adaptation of the book by Anna Todd.

After tells the story of a young woman named Tessa who meets Hardin… a bad boy with an irresistible British accent.

Though Tessa already has a boyfriend, her move into freshman college dorms ushers in new experiences and new feelings for Hardin…but he might be hiding a dark secret…

Critics are ripping into this teen drama, with Rotten Tomatoes rating it a 13%, and others calling it “One direction fan fiction becomes ’50 Shades of Grey’ for teens.”

That’s just some of the movies in theaters this weekend, happy screening!

Check your local times and make sure you get there early enough to catch the trailers.

