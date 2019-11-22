New Nature Reserve Unveiled in Kentucky

Kentucky’s nature reserves got a little bigger Friday with the announcement of a new national wildlife refuge in the Bluegrass.

The new Green River Wildlife Refuge is only the second located entirely in Kentucky meant to provide not only a safe place for plants and animals but a new space for visitors to enjoy.

Senator Mitch McConnell joined with Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt for the official unveiling. The new federal land is designed to support conservation, hunting, and fishing opportunities in western Kentucky. The senator says that unlike with other conservation projects—the team working to put together this protected land saw no real opposition—and those in Western Kentucky are welcoming the new preserve.

44News is told they’re eager for a new place to attract people to the natural beauty of Kentucky.

“It’s going to be a great place for fish, wildlife, otters, and anglers. A pretty exciting day for all of us,” says Sen. McConnell.

The 10 acres revealed are the first of what will eventually be a 24,000-acre refuge.

44News attempted asking the senator about his support for other Kentucky natural resources like coal, but he was less inclined to talk about it.

Comments

comments