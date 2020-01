Less than a minute

The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport announced Tuesday scheduled flights to and from Nashville to St. Louis.

The new schedule comes after a new partnership with Cape Air/Nantucket Airlines.

Flights will department and return Monday-Saturday and then on a separate schedule for Sunday.

The cost of flights will start at $29 each way.

OWB says the flight schedule goes into effect Wednesday.

