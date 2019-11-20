New Names Approved for Northeast Dubois County Schools

An Indiana school board has approved new names for their schools in the upcoming school year.

Northeast Dubois County School Board voted Tuesday to rename the three schools following the current school year.

The changes includes:

Northeast Dubois High School to Northeast Dubois Junior-Senior High School

Dubois Middle School to Northeast Dubois Intermediate School

Dubois Elementary to Northeast Dubois Elementary School.

The name change reflect next school year, where all students from pre-K to 2nd Grade will be in one school, 3rd to 6th Grade in another school, and 7th to 12th grade in the last school. Celestine Elementary will be permanently closed. The building that the school sits in is owned by the Diocese of Evansville.

