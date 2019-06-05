New Music Festival to Kick Off Summer Season in Mt. Carmel

The Mt. Carmel, Illinois community is hosting the Wabash Roots’N’Que this summer.

The new music festival will feature the best of American Roots Music, along with a Barbecue competition and more. The line up this year includes The Heart of Texas Roadshow, featuring Grammy winner Tony Booth, Justin Trevino, and Landon Dodd, The Special Consensus (also Grammy winners, including a Grammy nomination this past year), Creole Stomp and several others.

The music festival will kick off on June 21st and 22nd.

There is no admission charge to attend.

