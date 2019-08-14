Kentucky
New Mural Unveiled in Downtown Sebree
Big Rivers Electric Corporation employee volunteers partnered with Webster County created and completed a new mural for downtown Sebree.
The mural is located at the corner of Main Street and Spring Street. It’s designed to look like a giant postcard from Webster County.
More than 20 employee volunteers sketched and painted the mural and put in new landscaping at the adjacent city-owned lot.
The Sebree mural represents Big Rivers’ 2019 Beautify the Bluegrass Project.
This statewide initiative was launched in 2017 as a partnership with Governor Matt Bevin’s office, Kentucky Living Magazine, and Kentucky’s electric cooperatives.
The Sebree mural project is one of four cooperative finalists to receive the award from Governor Bevin.