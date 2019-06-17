New Miss Indiana Crowned

The Miss Indiana competition crowned some new royalty this past weekend. Seventeen year old Hadley Abram from Bloomington won the teen competition and 21-year-old Tiarra Taylor from New Albany was crowned Miss Indiana 2019.

Taylor became the first African-American Miss Indiana crowned since 2001.

“So, when I was in high school and I first let people know I wanted to compete in the Outstanding teen program, I was told I could never do it because I was a black girl,” said Taylor. “So, from then on out, I knew that was something I wanted to do. Not only to prove them wrong but to show other girls it doesn’t matter what the color of your skin is, if you have that within you, it’s going to happen, regardless.”

Taylor is also the first winner from Indiana State University since 1961.

