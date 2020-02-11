New Life-Saving Equipment, Training to Be Given to Indiana EMTs

When the call comes in, every second and every tool counts for first responders.

Now, changes are being made as to what Indiana EMTs are allowed to do in an emergency.

Some in the industry say these changes could be life-saving.

The new scope of practice is set to begin on March 1, but EMS providers have already started training.

“Using this forced air, we can actually get people to have better oxygenation,” Mark Liao, a Medical Director at Indiana EMS, explained.

At Indiana EMS, Liao has started training EMTs for new skills and tools after state regulators added to their scope of practice.

EMTs can now do a handful of things that previously, only paramedics were permitted to do.

“It’s a lot of responsibility and a big change for EMTs. We’re giving them a lot more tools to be able to save lives,” Liao said.

One of the most important tools is a “CPAP”, which stands for “Continuous Positive Airway Pressure”. The CPAP is a tool that up until now, only paramedics could use. Liao believes letting EMTs use this tool will save lives.

“if you use it on a dozen patients, you’ll actually save one of their lives – because you prevent them from having to go on a ventilator,” Liao explained.

The newly allowed use of the CPAP for EMTs will have the most impact in rural communities where hospitals are further away.

Liao also feels the national shortage of paramedics could have been a reason for the change, but says the added training for EMTs won’t be an issue.

“I think if EMTs first learn it, they’ll actually be surprised how easy it is and will wonder why they didn’t have it sooner,” said Liao.

With more equipment and the knowledge to use that equipment, EMTs will now be able to help more patients, and in some cases, save more lives.

