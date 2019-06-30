New Laws Set to Kick in on July 1

Hundreds of new laws will be on the books starting midnight July 1. Among a handful of laws backing law enforcement- retirement benefits in the Hoosier state will be increased for police, firefighters and other emergency personnel.

“I think the military should get whatever they want no questions asked,” said Evansville resident Jeremy Spalding.

“If you’re fighting for us, we should be fighting for you and I don’t think that should be a punishment for us as taxes and things of that nature, that’s something they stepped up to do and it’s something we should be able to step up and help them out as well,” said Lindsey Spalding.

Also in the Hoosier state-criminal penalties will be increased for trying to pass a school bus with a stop arm.

“It is not an inconvenience for someone to stop and you’re protecting our children and new generation that is coming up,” said Lindsey.

Other laws include adding marked labels to all opioid prescriptions. In the Bluegrass-21-year-olds can now carry a concealed weapon and possessing e-cigs in schools will be illegal.

In Illinois, drivers holding a cellphone while driving will be considered a moving violation. And with all the new changes coming to the tri-state–some don’t think anything will change.

“People are going to do what they want to do, whether it’s a law or not, most of it should be common sense, we are just wasting paper writing these laws, people are still going to break them, just because it’s illegal doesn’t mean someone is going to break it,” Jeremy said.

And others think more laws will need to be enacted later down the road.

“I think we really need to kind of narrow it down and focus on things that are going to make a difference that people are pleading about,” Lindsey said. “Get things fixed that need fixed, it’s kind of like don’t fix what is broken, and they need to focus on things that are horrible around here and get that taken care before they move on to things that have no significance.”

