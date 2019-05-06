New Law to Have Direct Impact on Two Tri-State Counties

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed 20 bills into law Monday, with one of direct interest for Vanderburgh and Knox County.

The Innkeeper’s tax and other local taxes, renames the convention center operating fund established under the Vanderburgh County innkeeper’s statute to the convention center operating, capital improvement, and financial incentive fund.

The bill provides that expenditures from the fund for a convention center in Vanderburgh County may be used only for operating expenses, capital improvements, and financial incentives to attract new businesses.

It changes the date on which Vanderburgh County innkeeper’s tax revenue deposited in the fund decreases from the amount equal to the revenue generated by a 2% innkeeper’s tax rate to the amount equal to the revenue generated by a 1 percent innkeeper’s tax rate.

The bill also authorizes Knox County to establish an innkeeper’s tax at a rate not to exceed 6 percent. However, if Knox County adopts a rate that exceeds 5 percent, the amount of the additional tax revenue from the increased rate shall be paid to the Grouseland Foundation, Inc.,

That money is to be used only for the restoration, maintenance, and operations of the Indiana territorial mansion and presidential site of William Henry Harrison located in Vincennes.

Comments

comments