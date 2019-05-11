New Law Adds Indiana to the Nurse Licensure Compact

Indiana will soon be recognizing nursing licenses from 30 other states, including Kentucky.

A new law will add Indiana to the Nurse Licensure Compact. Soon, those with Indiana Nursing Licenses will be able to work in other member states.

Right now, Kentucky is the only one of Indiana’s neighboring states included in the agreement. Illinois has current legislation in the house and senate up for consideration to join the registry.

Health officials say this will allow nurses to work throughout the states needing them most.

Indiana’s lawn will go into effect July 1st

For a current list of NLC States and Status, CLICK HERE

