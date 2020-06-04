New KY Coronavirus Cases: Daviess, Henderson, Ohio, Union Counties

On Thursday, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in four of the seven Kentucky counties covered within the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD)’s area.

The counties with new cases of coronavirus in the GRDHD district were:

Daviess County – 5 new cases – 334 total confirmed

– 5 new cases – 334 total confirmed Henderson County – 1 new case – 121 total confirmed

– 1 new case – 121 total confirmed Ohio County – 3 new cases – 174 total confirmed

– 3 new cases – 174 total confirmed Union County – 1 new case – 14 total confirmed

The new cases reported by GRDHD on Thursday brings the district’s total number of cases to 709.

Currently, 14 coronavirus patients in the seven-county district are hospitalized, meaning three COVID-19 patients were reported as being released on Thursday since there were 17 hospitalized as of Wednesday’s report.

Of the 709 total cases in the district, 83 (12%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 572 (81%).

As of Wednesday, there were 10,410 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 450 COVID-19 deaths reported in the state of Kentucky.

