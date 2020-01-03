New Keyholder Program to Help With Emergency Preparation

In the event of an emergency, like a fire, first responders are focused on saving people and property as quickly as possible.

But what happens when they have to spend precious moments tracking you down?

City officials are asking you to help them be prepared for the worst. By filling out a simple online form business and property owners can give first responders valuable and time-saving information about who to contact.

It’s called the “keyholder” form and it puts a building’s emergency contact information on file in case of a fire, break-in or even a natural disaster.

The idea is to cut down on the time first responders have to spend during an incident tracking down the person who has the keys to the building or should be notified about the on-going situation.

Jordan Webb, Henderson 911 Emergency Communications, says, “Instead of spending time working on finding an emergency contact police or firefighters can work on saving your property.

The Henderson Fire Department says the community’s participation will be vital and could impact the outcome of a time-sensitive scenario.

The form takes just a few minutes to complete, click here to update your information.

