New Kentucky Coronavirus Cases: Henderson, Daviess, Ohio Counties

New coronavirus cases were reported in Henderson, Daviess, and Ohio Counties on Wednesday, May 20.

Henderson County – One new case

Daviess County – Two new cases

Ohio County – One new case

This adds four total cases to the Green River District Health Department’s (GRDHD) tally of positive cases.

The GRDHD district covers seven Kentucky counties, including Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union, and Webster County.

With Wednesday’s addition of four new cases, there are now 599 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the seven-county GRDHD district and 10 total deaths.

Currently, there are 15 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the GRDHD district.

Of the 599 total cases in the district, 70 (12%) have required hospitalization.

Statewide in Kentucky, there were 8,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 366 total deaths as of Tuesday.

