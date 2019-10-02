New Kentucky Bill Would Make Sports Official Assault a Felony

A new bill being proposed for next year’s Kentucky General Assembly would increase the penalty for an assault.

Bill Request 37 would make someone found guilty of assault of a sports official a Class D Felony. Currently, any assault on a sports official is a Misdemeanor unless five or more people are involved in the assault, then it becomes a felony.

Under the new bill, if convicted, a person can receive one-to-five years in prison.

The bill was pre-filed by Kentucky Representatives Randy Bridges (R) and Brandon Reed (R)

In addition to that change, the bill would make conviction of intimidation of a sports official a Class A Misdemeanor.

