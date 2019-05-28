New K9 Joins Jasper Police Department

There’s a new K9 at the Jasper Police Department.

Mack is a 16-month-old German Shepard that was born in Slovakia. Mack came to the United States on April 3rd where he started his work at Top Dog Police K9 Academy. He was paired up and began working with the department’s newest K9 handler, Officer Brent Duncan on April 17th. Officer Duncan and Mack successfully completed Top Dog Police K9 Academy together. They began working together and hit the streets of Jasper on May 22nd.

Officer Duncan is a four year member of the department. Along with being a K9 handler Officer Duncan is a Dare Teacher and Physical Tactics, Instructor.

