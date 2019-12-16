New IV Therapy Clinic Comes to Evansville

This time of year can be stressful on anybody, but now a new treatment could put some holiday cheer back in your step, all in a matter of minutes.

The growing health trend of IV therapy has made its way to the Tri-State, with a new clinic opening up near downtown Evansville.

“Over the weekend I could tell I was just dragging a little bit. Weather, flu season, everything like that. I’d been fighting some sickness. So I definitely needed a little bit of a boost,” explained Blake Sergesketter while getting his first-ever infusion.

Blake has gotten the hookup–literally.

A new clinic inside Hi-Tech Investigative is now open for business, meant to bring a new infusion for those feeling a little down and out.

A saline drip bag is filled with vitamins and nutrients, much more than the normal person could really stomach. But those taking it say it works just like magic.

“Magnesium, a bunch of B12. B1, B2, B3, a bunch of Vitamin C in the bag,” explained Todd Veeck.

Veeck is a part owner of IV Therapy Solutions, and says he was inspired to bring something that’s helped him personally to the Tri-State.

“I’ve gone all over the United States as a private investigator, military contractor. And almost every big city I go to, I get an infusion.”

An infusion meant to combat migraines, hangovers, and dehydration, or just give a little extra in the way of nutrition.

The company has worked to make sure those getting the treatment are in good hands.

“The doctor only wants paramedics and RNs to give the IVs,” Veeck added.

And as for Blake’s first time in the chair?

“When it’s actually in me and going right now, I can feel it starting to work its magic on me,” he said.

Treatments begin at $60 and can last up to two weeks.

Comments

comments