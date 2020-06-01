New Information Released on Warrick County Shooting

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has released new information surrounding a shooting that occurred in Newburgh, Indiana, on Saturday.

According to WCSO, around 3:46 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, officers responded to a shooting report at 10288 SR 66 in Newburgh.

That’s the address of the Lung Centre, where according to WCSO, a graduation party was being held.

Witnesses told deputies that 55-year-old Raymond Reason arrived at the location and began a confrontation with family members.

During the confrontation, Reason and his step-son, 18-year-old Jordan Byrd, reportedly got into a physical altercation that led to one shot being fired by Byrd, striking Reason.

The Lung Centre released a statement on Facebook on Sunday in regard to the incident.

WCSO says Reason was then taken to a local hospital for his injuries, where he remains as of now.

Byrd was detained by deputies and later released.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

