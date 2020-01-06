New Indiana Rule Addresses Jail Over-Crowding

A new Indiana rule could help address over-crowding problems that many jails have been fighting for years.

The new state rule requires inmates to be assessed to determine the risks or benefits of releasing them before trial.

That could cut down on overcapacity numbers that many county jails have been battling for years.

The county is currently working through the logistics of a costly expansion to the jail, which currently holds roughly 500 inmates.

The new system requires that all inmates be released on bond – unless they present a serious flight risk, or pose as a danger to themselves or others.

It also mandates that an “evidence-based risk assessment” be used to help make that determination.

Vanderburgh County’s current jail was built in 2006 at the cost of roughly $35 million.

