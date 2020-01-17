New Images Show Moments Before Chloe Wiegand Fell to Her Death

The grandfather who dropped his granddaughter from a window onboard the Freedom of the Seas knew that the window was open, Royal Caribbean Cruises said Friday.

Chloe Wiegand, 18-months-old, fell 11 stories to her death in July.

Salvatore Anello is charged with negligent homicide. In his defense, Anello claims he did lift Chloe but didn’t know the window was open since he was colorblind, Fox 59 reported.

The parents of Chloe are suing Royal Caribbean for negligence, saying that the windows in the children’s play area from where Chloe fell were not safe. That lawsuit was filed in December.

According to documents filed in court, cruise line officials argued Anello knew the window was open because he leaned from it before he picked up his granddaughter and held her from the opening.

Court documents say, “This is not a case of an unknowing child approaching an open window and falling out because the window was defective or improperly positioned. Rather, this is a case about an adult man, Chloe’s step grandfather who, as surveillance footage unquestionably confirms: (1) walked up to a window he was aware was open; (2) leaned his upper body out the window for several seconds; (3) reached down and picked up Chloe; and (4) then held her by and out of the open window for thirty four seconds before he lost his grip and dropped Chloe out of the window.”

The cruise included images from their surveillance video in the lawsuit.

The video shows the toddler following her grandfather toward the big windows. Anello is seen leaning over an interior railing in front of the windows.

The video shows Anello lifting Chloe onto the railing. In an instant, she’s gone

