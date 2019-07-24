“New Illinois” Hoping to Educate Communities About Separation

The debate over separating Chicago from the rest of Illinois is heating back up thanks to a non-profit group called “New Illinois.”

The group’s goal is to inform people living in remote parts of the state about why breaking off from the windy city would be beneficial. They’re holding a rally in Richland County on Aug. 4 to give people in our area a chance to read and sign the “Illinois Separation” petition.

You can find more details about the group by visiting their Website and Facebook page.

This isn’t the first time this idea has been debated. The last effort was just one year ago when a state representative introduced a separation bill but it died in the Illinois House.

