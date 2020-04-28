New Hotline Provides Indiana Students With One-on-One Homework Help

The Indiana Retired Teachers Association (IRTA) has launched a toll-free hotline to provide Indiana students with one-on-one homework help.

Launched by IRTA, the “Call & Learn Hotline” links K-12 students across the state with IRTA volunteers, the American Federation of Teachers Indiana, and the Indiana State Teachers Association.

After identifying the student’s grade level, middle and high school students are matched to educators with expertise in math, science, language arts, and social studies, while elementary students are paired with general education elementary teachers.

In compliance with stay-at-home guidelines, Call & Learn volunteers operate from their homes. Calls are recorded to protect both students and volunteers, but no identifiable personal information is collected, ensuring anonymity for both the child and educator.

Our members are proud to help Indiana and our students in this most unusual of times. Teachers never stop being teachers, and in an ordinary year, our members volunteer more than a million hours for educational causes. This project is exceptional. Not only are we able to help our students learn in this different environment, it is a way for our retired members to stay connected to our communities, while they too shelter at home. -Trish Whitcomb, IRTA Executive Director.

The Call & Learn Hotline is open every weekday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00-4:00 p.m. Central Time).

Students and parents can call toll-free (877) 45-STUDY (877-457-8839) to request assistance from a volunteer educator.

Any retired Indiana educator interested in volunteering for the program can contact IRTA at teacherhelp@retiredteachers.org or by calling (888) 454-9333.

